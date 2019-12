Argentine President Mauricio Macri (L) and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) plant trees at the beginning of the Mercosur summit at the Spa de Vinho Hotel in Bento Goncalves, Brazil, on Dec. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo (L) and Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky (R) plant trees at the beginning of the Mercosur summit at the Spa de Vinho Hotel in Bento Goncalves, Brazil, on Dec. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Argentine President Mauricio Macri takes part in the Mercosur summit at the Spa de Vinho Hotel in Bento Goncalves, Brazil, on Dec. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Argentine President Mauricio Macri (L), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2-L), Paraguayan President Mario Abdo (2-R) and Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky (R) wave at the beginning of the Mercosur summit at the Spa de Vinho Hotel in Bento Goncalves, Brazil, on Dec. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky (L), Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2-L), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (3-L), Bolivian interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric (3-R), Paraguayan President Mario Abdo (2-R) and Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera (R) wave at the beginning of the Mercosur summit at the Spa de Vinho Hotel in Bento Goncalves, Brazil, on Dec. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

The Mercosur trade bloc's four members said during their biannual summit Thursday in southern Brazil that they remained committed to free-market policies and free trade, and delivered a clear message against protectionism and the ideologies of the past.

The summit was held in Bento Gonçalvez, a city in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, where Paraguay took over the trade bloc's rotating presidency from Brazil.