The lush rainforest of the southeastern Peruvian Amazon appears pristine at first glance, but toxic mercury concentrations from artisanal and small-scale gold mining in that region are believed to be higher than in any other forested area on Earth, according to a study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
The study, published on Jan. 28, was conducted in the Peruvian jungle-covered department of Madre de Dios, where over 100,000 hectares (386 square miles) have been deforested for alluvial gold mining, both adjacent to and within protected land and national reserves.