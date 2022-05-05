A 17 May 2019 photo that provides an aerial view of La Pampa, the largest illegal mining camp in the Peruvian Amazon's southern region. EFE/Ernesto Arias

A 29 September 2021 photo of toxic residue found during an operation to eradicate illegal mining in La Pampa, part of the buffer zone of the Tambopata National Reserve in the Peruvian Amazon. EFE/Paolo Peña/File

The lush rainforest of the southeastern Peruvian Amazon appears pristine at first glance, but toxic mercury concentrations from artisanal and small-scale gold mining in that region are believed to be higher than in any other forested area on Earth, according to a study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

The study, published on Jan. 28, was conducted in the Peruvian jungle-covered department of Madre de Dios, where over 100,000 hectares (386 square miles) have been deforested for alluvial gold mining, both adjacent to and within protected land and national reserves.