Crystal clear waters, white coral sand and lush vegetation are common in hundreds of beaches along the nearly 800 islands of the Mergui archipelago, Myanmar, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Noel Caballero

Hundreds of white, coral sand beaches with crystal clear waters, and lush vegetation, spread over some 800 islands in the Andaman Sea, remained undisturbed on Friday, the only signs of life being lines of wandering hermit crabs.

Less than a dozen of these idyllic islands in the Mergui archipelago in southern Myanmar are populated and that too sparsely.