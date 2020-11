Police officers confront demonstrators during a protest against the government of Peruvian President Manuel Merino at Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, 12 November 2020. EFE-EPA/ALDAIR MEJIA

A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister against demonstrators during a new protest against President Manuel Merino's transition government, at San Martin Square, in Lima (Peru) early morning 13 November 2020. EFE-EPA/ALDAIR MEJIA

Political support for the transitory government of Peru, chaired by legislator Manuel Merino, showed its first cracks Friday in Congress, coupled with the massive rejection and international criticism for the excessive use of force to quell demonstrations against him.