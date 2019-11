Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (L) walk during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, India's presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in New Delhi on Friday to discuss climate protection measures even as the Indian capital struggled to cope with the worst air pollution levels this year.

The two leaders in a joint statement announced that Germany would invest around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to boost sustainable transport in the country that has 13 of the world's 20 cities with the highest annual levels of pollution.