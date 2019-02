German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speaks to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) review honour guards ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) upon her arrival at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Tokyo on Monday for a two-day visit to the country where she is set to meet with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Merkel is set to attend other events to reinforce bilateral ties after landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport.