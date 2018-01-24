Germany's chancellor on Wednesday called on countries to counter the rise of nationalism and isolationism across the globe with multilateral cooperation, which she said was one of the lessons that should have been learned after World War II.

During a speech at the World Economic Forum taking place in the Swiss alpine resort of Davos, Angela Merkel defended multilateralism as the solution to the problems caused by what she described as national selfishness, rising populism and the polarized state of affairs seen in many countries, including Germany.