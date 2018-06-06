The German chancellor on Wednesday said the European Union should seek a common position with other nations to rebuff the affect of steel and aluminum tariff hikes imposed by the United States.
Angela Merkel made her statements during an unconventional Bundestag (Lower Chamber) appearance where, since 12:30 (10:30 GMT), she made herself available for a one hour MP question time in which she vowed that Germany would continue defending open and fair international commerce according to World Trade Organization (WTO) guidelines.