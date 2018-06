German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) arrives at a TV studio for an interview with German journalist Anne Will (C) in Berlin, Germany, 10 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

A handout photo made available by the German Government (Bundesregierung) on 09 June 2018 shows French President Emmanuel Macron (3-L, partially hidden), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C-L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C-R) speaking to US Presidend Donald J. Trump (R, seated) during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Canada, 09 June 2018. Looking on is US National Security Advisor John R. Bolton (R, standing); others are not identified. EPA-EFE/JESCO DENZE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Germany's chancellor on Sunday described the decision of the President of the United States to withdraw his support for the joint statement of the Group of Seven (G7) summit "depressing".

"We had been talking seriously about key issues, we had reached an agreement and then the way the president withdrew his support, through a tweet, was like a cold and even depressing shower," Angela Merkel said on German television channel ARD.