German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) ceremony at the town hall in Aachen, Germany, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Merkel: Europe can no longer expect the US to protect it in conflicts

Germany's chancellor on Thursday said that Europe should not simply rely on and expect the United States to protect it in conflicts, but rather that it needed to take charge of its own destiny.

Angela Merkel made these remarks while delivering a speech before awarding French President Emmanuel Macron with the prestigious Charlemagne Prize in the western German city of Aachen, located next to the border with Belgium and the Netherlands.