A composite photo of the monitor onboard showing the route of the Chancellor Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' in near Amsterdam and near Cologne, Netherlands/Germany, 29 November 2018. According to reports, the Chancellor's Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' with German Chancellor Angela Merkel onboard heading to the G20 Summit in Argentina, had to turn around and land at Cologne Airport, Germany, due to electronic system failure after about an hour flying time. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A monitor shows the route of the Chancellor Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' in Cologne, Germany, 29 November 2018. According to reports, the Chancellor's Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' with German Chancellor Angela Merkel onboard heading to the G20 Summit in Argentina, had to turn around and land at Cologne Airport, Germany, due to electronic system failure after about an hour flying time. The Chancellor will change to a replacement machine. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Fire engines are seen from the inside of the Chancellor Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' in Cologne, Germany, 29 November 2018. According to reports, the Chancellor's Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' with German Chancellor Angela Merkel onboard heading to the G20 Summit in Argentina, had to turn around and land at Cologne Airport, Germany, due to electronic system failure after about an hour flying time. The Chancellor will change to a replacement machine. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The Chancellor's Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' in Cologne, Germany, 29 November 2018. According to reports, the Chancellor's Airbus 'Konrad Adenauer' with German Chancellor Angela Merkel onboard heading to the G20 Summit in Argentina, had to turn around and land at Cologne Airport, Germany, due to electronic system failure after about an hour flying time. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was forced to make a stopover in Cologne late Thursday, when she was traveling to Buenos Aires to participate in the G20 summit, due to a technical problem with the communication equipment on her plane, which will delay her arrival in the Argentine capital and force her to change her planned route.

Locating another available official aircraft, with the corresponding crew, to fly directly to Argentina proved impossible, so the German leader and her delegation must continue their trip on Friday, according to government sources.