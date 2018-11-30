German Chancellor Angela Merkel was forced to make a stopover in Cologne late Thursday, when she was traveling to Buenos Aires to participate in the G20 summit, due to a technical problem with the communication equipment on her plane, which will delay her arrival in the Argentine capital and force her to change her planned route.
Locating another available official aircraft, with the corresponding crew, to fly directly to Argentina proved impossible, so the German leader and her delegation must continue their trip on Friday, according to government sources.