Berlin (Germany), 06/04/2021.- A woman walks nearly deserted tourist's place Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany, 06 April 2021. Due to closed shops, as a measure against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease, the streets of Berlin seem to be significantly less busy than in pre-coronavirus times. Germany extended its coronavirus lockdown at least until 12 April 2021. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER