German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for an "effective" agreement on the European reconstruction plan to deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic after a meeting at the German government's guest house in Messeberg, on the outskirts of Berlin.

"On one hand, there's the pandemic, and on the other an economic situation that we haven't had in a long time and which places great challenges before us both in our respective countries and within the (European Union)," Merkel said.