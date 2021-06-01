German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated each other on Monday over the European Union's recent ability to react, but they warned of the risk of the bloc being left behind economically by the US and China.
The two leaders, who appeared after a bilateral ministerial meeting, noted the recent achievements of the EU in terms of recovering from the Covid pandemic as well as the recent sanctions imposed on Belarus and the FCAS defense project, in which Spain is also involved.