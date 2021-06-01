German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not shown) following a virtual plenary session of the 22nd Franco-German Ministerial Council, in Berlin, Germany, 31 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andreas Gora / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (on the screen) during the 22nd German-French Ministerial Council videoconference at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, 31 May 2021. EFE/EPA/THOMAS SAMSON / POOL MAXPPP OUT

France says that the way out of the crisis should not depend on the US and China

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated each other on Monday over the European Union's recent ability to react, but they warned of the risk of the bloc being left behind economically by the US and China.

The two leaders, who appeared after a bilateral ministerial meeting, noted the recent achievements of the EU in terms of recovering from the Covid pandemic as well as the recent sanctions imposed on Belarus and the FCAS defense project, in which Spain is also involved.