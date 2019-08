German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not in the picture), in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2019. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday reaffirmed her support for reaching a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a joint press conference with the Palestinian president in Berlin.

Ahead of her meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, Merkel said she would discuss the situation in the Palestinian territory on the basis of finding a political solution that would ensure both the Palestinian and the Israeli people to live in peace and security.