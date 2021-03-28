Germany is likely living through the most dangerous phase of the coronavirus pandemic as new virus variants that are resistant to vaccines could emerge, the chancellery chief of staff said on Sunday.
A man wears mask as walks next to Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin, Germany, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER
