Deputy Leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel (C) arrives at Restaurant Lumen where SPD supporters react to first exit polls during the Hesse state elections in Wiesbaden, Germany, 28 October 2018. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

The prime minister of the Germany state of Hesse, Volker Bouffier of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU); Free Democratic Party (FDP) leading candidate Rene Rock and Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) party leading candidate Rainer Rahn take part in a TV show during the Hesse state elections in Wiesbaden, Germany, 28 October 2018. EFE/EPA/OLIVER DIETZE / POOL

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) received 27.4 and 19.8 percent of the votes, respectively, in Sunday's elections in the central Germany region of Hesse, according to an exit poll by ZDF.

The figures from Germany's second largest public television channel show not only the marked drop in support for the country's two main political parties, which are currently governing nationwide in a Grand Coalition, but also the surging popularity of the Greens, who governed with the CDU in Hesse's most recent regional legislature and obtained 19.7 percent in Sunday's vote, a rise of 8.6 percent.