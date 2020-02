German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures next to German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer during a board meeting at the CDU headquarter in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Annegret Kamp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel's successor as head of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union, announced Monday she was stepping down and renounced her candidacy for Chancellor, a role she had been tipped to take on.

AKK, as she is commonly known, told press she would step down after party leadership elections.