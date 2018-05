German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Guangdong Party Secretary Li Xi (L) pose for a photo during the launch of an innovation hub in Shenzen, Guangdong Province, China, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

The German chancellor on Friday visited the Chinese city of Shenzhen, a technology industry hub, during a two-day official visit, the German government said.

Angela Merkel said Shenzhen was an example of how China has opened up during the last 40 years, becoming a center of digitalization and hosting headquarters of companies such as Chinese tech giant Tencent, according to a German Chancellery statement.