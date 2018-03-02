During a telephone conversation between Germany's chancellor and the president of the United States, both leaders expressed their concern about the Russian president's remarks during a state of the nation address in Moscow detailing Russia's recent weaponry developments, according to a partial release of their talk Friday by a German government spokesman.
The chat between Angela Merkel and Donald Trump came hours after Vladimir Putin spoke of Russia's allegedly-invincible new array of nuclear weapons, which he said were capable of evading US anti-ballistic missile defenses and any other foreign menace to Russia.