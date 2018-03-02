A frame grab take from a handout video footage provided by official website of Russian President kremlin.ru shows the launch of Russian Sarmat strategic missle demonstrated on displays during Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia, Mar 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/KREMLIN / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump speaks on the phone with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 28, 2017 (reissued Mar 2, 2018). . EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

During a telephone conversation between Germany's chancellor and the president of the United States, both leaders expressed their concern about the Russian president's remarks during a state of the nation address in Moscow detailing Russia's recent weaponry developments, according to a partial release of their talk Friday by a German government spokesman.

The chat between Angela Merkel and Donald Trump came hours after Vladimir Putin spoke of Russia's allegedly-invincible new array of nuclear weapons, which he said were capable of evading US anti-ballistic missile defenses and any other foreign menace to Russia.