German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at a campaign rally this Saturday in Zagreb for the European National Party (PPE) as it moves toward the next European elections, challenged everyone present to combat the growth of nationalism in Europe.

"We must combat the advance of nationalism that is out to destroy the project of one Europe for all," Merkel said after stating there is nothing contradictory in building a united Europe and at the same time being proud of your own country.