German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) pose for a pictures with participants during the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage ceremony at the German Historical Museum in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

(L-R) Former minister and former President of the German Bundestag Rita Suessmuth, the Prime Minister of the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig, Chancellor Angela Merkel, former minister Christine Bergmann and Family Minister Franziska Giffey attend the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage ceremony at the German Historical Museum in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

The German chancellor on the occasion of the 100-year anniversary of female suffrage in Germany made a call Monday for parity between men and women and for more female representation in parliaments worldwide.

As Germany marked the centenary of female suffrage the chancellor said in a keynote speech that Germany had a long way to go to reach gender equality and that though quotas were important the objective needed to be parity between the genders across all aspects of society.