German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Dec 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKA SCHMIDT / POOL ACHTUNG! *** Special instructions: No publication until December 31st, 2018, 00:00 CET!

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, warned in her annual New Year speech released Monday about the "pressure" against the "certainties of international cooperation", and said that the lessons of two world wars are not shared by everyone.

"In such a situation, we have to advocate, argue and fight for our beliefs with more conviction," the German chancellor said.