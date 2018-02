Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a press conference, next to a picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Complaints voiced by people who took part in December's protests across Iran went beyond economic issues and the government must take all of those concerns seriously, President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday.

"The people have many things to say" and officials need to listen, he told a press conference in this capital.