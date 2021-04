Demonstrators hold pots with flowers to mark the Thingyan Water Festival as they march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Rakhine Ethnic people walk during the procession to wash the Buddha statues with scented water during the traditional water festival in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

With messages calling for peace and resistance to the violence and repression unleashed by the military junta that took power on Feb. 1, people across Myanmar marked their traditional New Year on Tuesday.

"Fight for democracy," "We support CDM (civil disobedience movement) heroes" and "Reject military coup" are some of the phrases written on ceramic flower pots that serve to welcome the new year. EFE