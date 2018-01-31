The ousted president of the Catalonia region, who is currently in Brussels to avoid arrest in Spain for his alleged involvement in a separatist referendum and subsequent unilateral declaration of independence, said he felt he had been sacrificed by other Catalan politicians and the region's independence bid was over, according to messages posted Wednesday by Spanish television.

In a series of text messages that were filmed and published by broadcaster Telecinco, Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia's fight for independence was over and expired and his fellow politicians had sacrificed him and the former cabinet members that fled with him to Brussels last year.