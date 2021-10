Argentine superstar forward Lionel Messi (right) and his teammates took part in a national team training session on 06 October 2021 in Buenos Aires ahead of a World Cup qualifying match on 07 October against Paraguay in Asuncion. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Superstar forward Lionel Messi (right) took part in an Argentine national soccer team training session on 06 October 2021 in Buenos Aires ahead of a World Cup qualifying match on 07 October against Paraguay in Asuncion. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's national soccer team held a third and final practice here Wednesday ahead of a World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay, a training session in which superstar Lionel Messi seemed to be in peak form.

During an initial 15-minute stretch that was open to the media, the Paris Saint-Germain forward and Albiceleste captain could be seen smiling and apparently in optimal condition.