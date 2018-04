File photo taken Feb. 19, 2017, showing FC Barcelona teammates Leonel Messi (l) and Neymar da Silva Santos (r), who have teamed up to head a program sponsored by the UN World Food Program and MasterCard to ensure that students in Latin America and the Caribbean receive school meals. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

A team headed by soccer greats Leonel Messi and Neymar da Silva Santos has just formed on the social networks with the aim of ensuring that Latin American and Caribbean children receive the equivalent of 10 million school meals.

Behind the #JuntosSomos10 initiative are the United Nations World Food Program and the Mastercard company, which since 2012 have been working together to end the cycle of hunger and povety pervading many communities around the world.