Lionel Messi of Argentina prepares to defend a free kick today against Colombia, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 06 July 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

Rodrigo De Paul from Argentina disputes the ball today with William Tesillo from Colombia, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 06 July 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates a goal today against Colombia, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 06 July 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

Argentina will play the Copa America final against Brazil 14 years after the fixture they lost in 2007 at the José Encarnación Romero Stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

After a suffered Tuesday victory over Colombia in a penalty shoot-out following a draw 1-1 in regulation time, Brazilians and Argentines will once again fight for the title Saturday at the Maracana Stadium.