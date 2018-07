Police officers on duty under sun shade canopies at Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 20, 2018, as a heat wave continues to scorch many areas of South Korea, with the mercury rising to an intraday high of 34 C in the South Korean capital. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A flyboard rider flies over the water propelled by water jets at Caribbean Bay, a water park in Yongin, south of Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 20, 2018, as a heat wave continues to scorch many areas of South Korea, with the mercury rising to an intraday high of 34 C in the South Korean capital. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean capital awoke to more scorching temperatures as the Korean Met office retained its heatwave alert on Friday throughout the country.

South Korea has been reeling under high temperatures over the past week, with heat-related illnesses being reported from across the country, including four deaths.