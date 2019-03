UNODC regional officer for South East Asia and the Pacific regional representative Jeremy Douglas speaks during the opening ceremony of High-Level Regional Conference on Precursor Control in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Nov 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Seized methamphetamine pills before incineration in a furnace during the 42nd destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Jun 26, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Methamphetamine production has reached "unprecedented levels" in Southeast Asia and has expanded its market in the eastern part of the continent, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said on Monday.

The experts pointed out to the Golden Triangle region - where the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet - as the main origin of methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs and said that they are trafficked to neighboring countries in the region and beyond.