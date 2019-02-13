Ethnic Uyghurs living in exile have launched their version of the #MeToo social media campaign, demanding information on their relatives detained by China in the so-called vocational training camps in Xinjiang region.
The #MeTooUyghur movement by the Uyghur diaspora demanding video proofs that their captive friends and relatives are alive comes after China released a clip of a prominent musician, Abdurehim Heyit, detained in one of these camps, showing he is in good health amid reports of his death.