A file picture dated May. 24, 2013 of Muslim men of the Uighur ethnic group leaving the Id Kah Mosque after Friday prayers in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

An image shared by Twitter user Alfred_Uyghur on Feb 11 shows "Alfred" a Uyghur student holding images of his parents with the message #metooUyghur, with the caption " China, as u did with singer #Abdrehim heyit, Show me my father and my mother ! Its been 15 months since my mom taken to concentration camp and been 11 month since my father disappeared. Show me they r still alive!"

An image provided by Uighur activist Halmurat Harri shows dozens of Uighur intellectuals who have been allegedly detained at internment camps by China. The image was shared with the hashtag #Metoouighur, an online campaign to highlight the plight of hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs who have been reportedly held at these camps.

Ethnic Uyghurs living in exile have launched their version of the #MeToo social media campaign, demanding information on their relatives detained by China in the so-called vocational training camps in Xinjiang region.

The #MeTooUyghur movement by the Uyghur diaspora demanding video proofs that their captive friends and relatives are alive comes after China released a clip of a prominent musician, Abdurehim Heyit, detained in one of these camps, showing he is in good health amid reports of his death.