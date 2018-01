Sao Paulo Metro employees and security staff stand guard during a subway workers' strike on Jan. 18, 2018. The job action, called to protest plans to privatize a portion of the subway system, created commuter chaos in Brazil's largest city. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Dozens of people try to board a bus during a Sao Paulo Metro workers' strike on Jan. 18, 2018. The job action, called to protest plans to privatize a portion of the subway system, created commuter chaos in Brazil's largest city. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Dozens of people wait for a train during a strike by Sao Paulo Metro employees on Jan. 18, 2018. The job action, called to protest plans to privatize a portion of the subway system, created commuter chaos in Brazil's largest city. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Dozens of people wait for a train during a strike by Sao Paulo Metro employees on Jan. 18, 2018. The job action, called to protest plans to privatize a portion of the subway system, created commuter chaos in Brazil's largest city. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A strike Thursday by Sao Paulo Metro employees protesting plans to privatize a portion of the subway system forced morning commuters to scramble for transportation alternatives, leading to massive traffic jams in Brazil's largest city.

The 24-hour strike approved Wednesday night by the Metro workers' union almost completely brought service to a halt on five of that mass-transit system's six lines. The only line in operation is run by a private company.