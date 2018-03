Photo taken Aug. 26, 2007, showing conductor James Levine directing the Boston Symphony during a concert at the Lucerne Festival, in Lucerne, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Sigi Tischler

New York's Metropolitan Opera on Monday fired its music director emeritus, James Levine, after an investigation that turned up "credible evidence" that he had engaged in sexual harassment during his career.

The investigation "uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct both before and during the period when he worked at the Met," said the company in a statement.