A view of the Fundacion Marie Stopes reproductive services clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, on 22 July 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez Vista general, de la clínica de la fundación Marie Stopes, especializada en abortos, ayer en la ciudad de Tijuana, Baja California (México). EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

A view of a treatment room at the Fundacion Marie Stopes reproductive services clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, on 22 July 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

With the right to abortion no longer assured throughout the United States, a major provider of reproductive services in Mexico recently opened its first clinic in this city just across the border from San Diego.

Fundacion Marie Stopes Mexico's Tijuana facility is just 10 km (6 mi) from the San Ysidro Port of Entry.