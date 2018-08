One year after his arrest, the husband and suspected murderer of Spanish woman Pilar Garrido awaits trial in a Mexican prison, where he found God and has faith that his innocence will be proven.

"If the will of my Father is (my) innocence, so be it," Fernandez told EFE in an exclusive interview at the Ciudad Victoria prison. "If the will of my Father is for me to spend 50 years of my life (in prison) for something I didn't do, something nice will come out of that too."