Mexican activist and Senate candidate Nestora Salgado speaks to reporters on May 24, 2018, after leaving the headquarters of the Judicial Power of the Federation in Mexico City, where she filed a civil action against Jose Antonio Meade, the presidential hopeful of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Salgado, who in 2016 was acquitted of homicide and abduction charges stemming from her command of an indigenous community police force in the southern state of Guerrero, claims in the suit that Meade had made false accusations when he said during a presidential debate on May 20, 2018, that she was a kidnapper who was free due to an error by police. She is demanding a retraction and a public apology, saying Meade's accusations had damaged her reputation. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

