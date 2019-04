Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle appears in a Miami court on April 8, 2019, for a session where Judge Alan S. Fine set bail for him at $50,000 and prohibited him from leaving Miami for his involvement in the death of a man whom he hit during a road rage fight. EFE-EPA/ David Ovalle POOL

Paramedics attend to the mother of Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle after she fainted in a Miami courtroom on April 8, 2019, while attending the court session where Judge Alan S. Fine set bail for her son at $50,000 and prohibited him from leaving Miami for his involvement in the death of a man whom he hit during a road rage fight. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

Juan Ricardo Hernandez (2R), son of the victim, arrives at a Miami court, on April 8, 2019, to attend the court session where Judge Alan S. Fine set bail for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle at $50,000 and prohibited him from leaving Miami for his involvement in the death of a man whom he hit during a road rage fight. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

Judge Alan S. Fine on Monday set bail for Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle at $50,000 and prohibited him from leaving Miami until his next court hearing on May 1 in the death of a man whom the actor hit in a road rage fight.

The actor's mother fainted at his court hearing, and Lyle's lawyers said that he only punched the victim once and never intended to kill anyone, thus arguing that the man's death was not a homicide.