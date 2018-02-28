Mexican-American Judge Gonzalo Curiel on Tuesday ruled in favor of the Donald Trump administration in a lawsuit attempting to block construction of the president's much-touted and controversial wall along the US-Mexico border.

The federal magistrate, whose impartiality Trump in a past case had called into question because of his Mexican heritage, ruled against the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed regarding the possibility that the US government might issue environmental waivers to accelerate construction of the wall.