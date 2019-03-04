The Mexican-American influencer Paloma Zuñiga poses for EFE during her participation in the Conference of Conservative Political Action (CPAC, in English), on March 2, 2019, at the National Harbor (Maryland), in the outskirts of Washington, USA. EPA-EFE / Javier Romualdo

The Mexican-American influencer Paloma Zuñiga poses for EFE during her participation in the Conference of Conservative Political Action (CPAC, in English), on March 2, 2019, at the National Harbor (Maryland), in the outskirts of Washington, USA. EPA-EFE / Javier Romualdo

From the comfort of her home in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, Paloma Zuñiga has attracted about 70,000 followers on her "Paloma for Trump" social media pages, which, she explained to EFE during a recent visit to Washington, she created after learning that Donald Trump wanted to become president and saw in him "a needed leader to end the destruction of the United States."

Zuñiga, who has dual US-Mexican citizenship, is considered an "influencer" by the Republican Party and therefore has been an invited guest at numerous events such as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held last week in the US capital.