A handout photo provided by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of the discovery of over 200 ceramic artefacts that remained intact for more than 1,000 years in an underground cave in the Mayan city of Chichen Itza, modern day Yucatan state, Mexico, Mar. 4, 2019. EFE/Karla Ortega /INAH/EIDTOIRAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo provided by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of the discovery of over 200 ceramic artefacts that remained intact for more than 1,000 years in an underground cave in the Mayan city of Chichen Itza, modern day Yucatan state, Mexico, Mar. 4, 2019. EFE/Karla Ortega /INAH/EIDTOIRAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo provided by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of the discovery of over 200 ceramic artefacts that remained intact for more than 1,000 years in an underground cave in the Mayan city of Chichen Itza, modern day Yucatan state, Mexico, Mar. 4, 2019. EFE/Karla Ortega /INAH/EIDTOIRAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced Monday that at least 200 millennium-old ceramic artifacts have been discovered in an underground ritual cave in the Mayan city of Chichen Itza.

The cave, which was discovered 50 years ago but has remained unexplored until now, is called Balamku.