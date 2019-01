A man buys rationed gasoline in Leon, Mexico, on 7 January 2019, due the distribution problems in several states. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that the Army has reinforced surveillance at facilities of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) since Monday, after days of gasoline shortages due to supply problems in several states. EPA-EFE/ Mario Armas

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the army is reinforcing surveillance at facilities of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) after days of gasoline shortages due to supply problems in several states.

"Today we are going to reinforce the surveillance plan of elements of the army at the Pemex facilities," the president said at his morning press conference.