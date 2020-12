Photo provided on Dec. 3, 2020, by the Mexican President's Office showing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mexican President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday confirmed that the Mexican army and the Navy Secretariat will be the entities tasked with carrying out the nationwide distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19.

"The army and the Navy (will participate). We're already defining the whole operation," said the president during his regular morning press conference at the National Palace.