Mexican author Jorge Volpi, winner of the 2018 Alfaguara Novel Prize, speaks during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican author Jorge Volpi, winner of the 2018 Alfaguara Novel Prize, said that if Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is elected on Sunday as Mexico's next president, he will have to change the country's justice system to be able to fulfill his campaign promises.

"If he doesn't change the justice system, this country will not improve in any meaningful way, especially regarding the issues that Lopez Obrador is worried about: corruption, inequality and violence. Without an autonomous, reliable and effective justice system, nothing is going to change," Volpi told EFE.