The attorney general of the Mexican state of Veracruz, Jorge Winckler, delivers a press conference in Veracruz, Mexico, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

Photo provided by the Attorney General's Office of the Mexican state of Veracruz showing the area where a mass clandestine grave was found, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FGEV

Photo provided by the Attorney General's Office of the Mexican state of Veracruz showing personal belongings found in a mass clandestine grave, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FGEV

A new clandestine grave with more than 166 skulls and other human remains was found in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz, the state's attorney general said Thursday.

Jorge Winckler told reporters that efforts to examine the 300-sq-m grave (more than 3,200 sq ft) began one month ago, though he refrained from providing its location.