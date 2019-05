The Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, speaks during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 May 2019. EFE-EPA/José Méndez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) and the Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas (C), deliver a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 May 2019. EFE- EPA/José Méndez

Reused graves and an increasingly more elaborate modus operandi are among the characteristics of the 222 clandestine graves containing 337 bodies found in Mexico during the last six months, the federal government said Tuesday.

"From Dec. 1 to May 13, we've found 81 areas with 222 clandestine graves and 337 bodies," Alejandro Encinas, the deputy secretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration, said at a press conference in the National Palace.