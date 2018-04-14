Photo provided to EFE showing the vehicles of alleged members of a criminal group who were killed during a clash with a rival group in Reynosa, Mexico, April 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Mexican authorities are investigating the death of six people apparently caught in the crossfire of a battle between rival criminal groups in the northern state of Tamaulipas, where four members of a single family were killed last month by bullets fired from a military helicopter.

The Tamaulipas state Attorney General's Office told EFE on Friday that it is carrying out an investigation regarding the death of six people earlier this week in the Petrolera neighborhood of Reynosa, just across the border from McAllen, Texas.