Photo sent by PROFEPA of a Siberian Tiger in Mexicio City EPA-EFE/Cortesía Profepa/SOLO USO EDITORIAL/MEJOR CALIDAD DISPONIBLE

Mexico's Profepa environmental protection agency said Thursday that authorities confiscated a Siberian tiger cub from a restaurant in this capital.

Profepa inspectors went to the restaurant in Mexico City's Iztapalapa borough based on a tip and found a female cub "between 4 and 5 months old with a mild case of hypocalcemia (calcium deficiency)," the agency said in a statement.