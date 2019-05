A view of the Angel of Independence monument in a heavily polluted Mexico City, Mexico, on May 15, 2019. An extraordinary environmental contingency plan was activated in this capital on May 14, and it is unclear when it will be lifted. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Persistent wildfires affecting a majority of Mexico's states have led to an environmental alert being issued for this capital and put authorities on the defensive.

Amid the crisis, the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) said Wednesday that around 3,800 firefighters have been deployed to combat around 100 blazes per day that are either active or being extinguished in forests spanning 20 of Mexico's 32 states.