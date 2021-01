The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Mexico/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexico City, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- The Business Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) on Wednesday congratulated incoming US President Joe Biden, whose inauguration the organization sees as an "opportunity" to "relaunch" the Mexico-US relationship after years of tensions during the mandate of Donald Trump.